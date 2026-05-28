Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 6: Even BOGO offer cannot save Ananya Panday-starrer, movie mints ₹20 crore

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 6: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's new release, Chand Mera Dil witnessed another dip in collection on Wednesday. Despite the slight fall, the film has managed to cross the ₹20 crore mark in India. Chand Mera Dil offered a special buy one, get one free offer on tickets only for Wednesday.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 6 Chand Mera Dil continued its theatrical run with a steady but declining hold at the box office. On day 6, the film minted around ₹1.90 crore net domestically. The latest earnings recorded a 9.5% drop from previous day's collection of ₹2.10 crore due to the usual weekday slowdown after an average opening weekend. The film was screened across 4,138 shows on Day 6.

Chand Mera Dil box office recap The film has had a mixed but stable run at the box office so far. Chand Mera Dil opened in theatres with ₹3 crore net on its first Friday before witnessing growth over the weekend. Collections climbed to ₹3.75 crore on Saturday and further hit ₹4.25 crore on Sunday, boosted by stronger evening occupancy. However, as the weekdays began, the Ananya Panday-starrer saw a noticeable drop in momentum.

Monday collections came down to ₹2.25 crore, followed by ₹2.10 crore on Tuesday and ₹1.90 crore on Wednesday. Its India net collection reached ₹17.25 crore, while its cumulative India gross earnings are at ₹20.38 crore so far.

Occupancy rates In terms of occupancy, Chand Mera Dil recorded an overall occupancy of 13.68% on Day 6. The film started at a slow pace in the morning with 5.31% occupancy. Afternoon shows registered 14.77% occupancy, while evening shows recorded 13.85%. Night shows once again emerged as the strongest slot with 17.85% occupancy as the film managed to retain some audience interest despite weekday fatigue.

Shows across India In terms of region, the Delhi NCR recorded the highest number of screenings with 662 shows, although the overall occupancy remained at 10.8%. Ahmedabad followed with 270 shows and 9.3% occupancy, while Mumbai registered 247 shows with an occupancy of 16.5%. Bengaluru also marked 14.3% occupancy across 137 shows. Pune emerged as one of the stronger-performing centres with 24% overall occupancy and even reached 30% occupancy during night shows. Interestingly, Chennai reported the highest occupancy among major metros, hitting 38.3% due to only nine shows. Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Lucknow, meanwhile, reported occupancy levels in the range of 8–11%.

On day 6, Chand Mera Dil raked in ₹25 lakh, pushing its overseas gross to ₹2.90 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection is at ₹23.28 crore.

About Chand Mera Dil Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni. It revolves around Aarav and Chandni who fall in love in college and deal with an unplanned pregnancy. As she decides to keep the baby, the two get married. However, their love for each other gets tested which becomes a turning point in the story.

It stars Lakshya as Aarav and Ananya Panday as Chandni.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza. Tushar Paranjape and Vivek Soni.