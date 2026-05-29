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Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 7: Ananya Panday's film misses ₹20 cr mark by hairline margin in first week

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 7: Ananya Panday and Lakshya-starrer romantic drama Chand Mera Dil is produced by Karan Johar. Check its India collection, worldwide earnings and more.

Sneha Biswas
Published29 May 2026, 09:10 AM IST
Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 7: Ananya Panday and Lakshya in the lead.
Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 7: Ananya Panday and Lakshya in the lead.
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Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 7: Actors Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil wrapped up its first week at the box office with a below-average response. The film hit theatres on May 22 and received zero buzz with declining business. However, the film has witnessed some growth in earnings, but not enough to cross the 20 crore mark.

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Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 7

Chand Mera Dil witnessed a slight recovery on Day 7, collecting 2.20 crore net in India. The film witnessed a 15.8% growth compared to its previous day's earnings ( 1.90 crore). The film was screened across 3,713 shows as it completed a week in theatres.

Occupancy rates

In terms of occupancy, Chand Mera Dil recorded an overall occupancy of 18.67% on Day 7. Morning shows remained at 6.38%, but occupancy picked up during the afternoon and evening slots. Afternoon shows registered 22.38% occupancy, while evening shows were at 20.23%. Night shows remained the strongest segment with 21.46% occupancy, hinting at better traction in urban centres and multiplex circuits.

Also Read | ‘Chand Mera Dil’ review: To the moon and back

Show counts in India

Region-wise, Delhi NCR recorded the highest show count with 627 screenings, followed by Ahmedabad with 243 shows and Mumbai with 211 shows. Mumbai emerged as one of the strongest-performing circuits with 25.5% overall occupancy, including 38% occupancy during evening shows and 34% during night shows.

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Bengaluru reported 25% occupancy across 99 shows, while Pune emerged as the best-performing non-metro centre with 30.8% occupancy. Chennai, despite having only 10 shows, recorded the highest occupancy overall at 55%, mostly during afternoon shows. Hyderabad too remained steady with 21.5% occupancy. Kolkata, Lucknow and Jaipur recorded moderate audience turnout on Day 7.

Chand Mera Dil had multiple offers on tickets over the weekdays to combat the usual slowdown. The film looked promising during its opening weekend, with collections rising from 3 crore on Friday to 4.25 crore on Sunday. While the Monday drop was expected, the film’s ability to maintain collections above the 2 crore mark for most of the weekdays suggests it managed a steady, if limited, audience base.

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Interestingly, Day 7 recorded a jump to 2.20 crore despite a reduction in shows.

Also Read | Chand Mera Dil X review: Internet reacts strongly to Ananya Panday, Lakshya film

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection in India and Worldwide

Considering the latest figures, Chand Mera Dil’s total India net collection is now at 19.45 crore, while the India gross collection stands at 22.98 crore. Overseas, the Ananya Panday-starrer earned 15 lakh on Day 7, taking its total international gross collection to 3.05 crore. The film’s worldwide gross collection is 26.03 crore so far.

Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni. It revolves around Aarav and Chandni who deal with an unplanned pregnancy and get married. However, their love story takes a turn with time.

It stars Lakshya as Aarav and Ananya Panday as Chandni.

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The film is backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza, Tushar Paranjape and Vivek Soni.

Disclaimer: All inputs are based on Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify these claims.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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