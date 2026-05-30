Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 8: Ananya Panday's film nears ₹30 crore worldwide after first week

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 8: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's romance drama Chand Mera Dil finally hit the ₹20 crore mark after its first week run at the box office. However, the film minted its lowest single day earning on day 8 in India. The film witnessed a drop of 40.9% in collection from previous day's earnings ( ₹2.20 crore).
On day 8, Chand Mera Dil raked in ₹1.30 crore net from 2,665 domestic shows.
Chand Mera Dil recorded an overall occupancy of 17.95% on Day 8 as it entered its second week. The film witnessed a gradual improvement in footfalls through the day. While morning shows were at a low 5.77% occupancy, it climbed to 18.08% in the afternoon and 19.08% during the evening. Night shows emerged as the strongest segment with 24.23% occupancy, suggesting that the film audience interest has not faded entirely amid the film's mixed performance so far.
Considering the day 8 haul, the Ananya Panday-starrer has collected ₹24.50 crore as its total India gross collection, including a net earning of ₹20.75 crore.
Chand Mera Dil sustained a promising momentum during its opening weekend, collecting ₹11 crore in its first three days. The film settled into a steadier weekday pattern, closing Week 1 at ₹19.45 crore. While the second Friday witnessed a decline in collections, clubbed with a reduced show count of 2,665, the film has managed to maintain a presence at the box office amid competition and shifting audience attention.
Overseas, the romantic drama has grossed ₹3.05 crore on day 8. Its total worldwide gross collection is now at ₹27.55 crore. Although the film is expected to hit the ₹30 crore mark globally soon.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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