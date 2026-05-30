Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 8: Ananya Panday's film nears ₹30 crore worldwide after first week

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 8: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's romance drama Chand Mera Dil finally hit the ₹20 crore mark after its first week run at the box office. However, the film minted its lowest single day earning on day 8 in India. The film witnessed a drop of 40.9% in collection from previous day's earnings ( ₹2.20 crore).
On day 8, Chand Mera Dil raked in ₹1.30 crore net from 2,665 domestic shows.
Chand Mera Dil recorded an overall occupancy of 17.95% on Day 8 as it entered its second week. The film witnessed a gradual improvement in footfalls through the day. While morning shows were at a low 5.77% occupancy, it climbed to 18.08% in the afternoon and 19.08% during the evening. Night shows emerged as the strongest segment with 24.23% occupancy, suggesting that the film audience interest has not faded entirely amid the film's mixed performance so far.
Considering the day 8 haul, the Ananya Panday-starrer has collected ₹24.50 crore as its total India gross collection, including a net earning of ₹20.75 crore.
Chand Mera Dil sustained a promising momentum during its opening weekend, collecting ₹11 crore in its first three days. The film settled into a steadier weekday pattern, closing Week 1 at ₹19.45 crore. While the second Friday witnessed a decline in collections, clubbed with a reduced show count of 2,665, the film has managed to maintain a presence at the box office amid competition and shifting audience attention.
Overseas, the romantic drama has grossed ₹3.05 crore on day 8. Its total worldwide gross collection is now at ₹27.55 crore. Although the film is expected to hit the ₹30 crore mark globally soon.