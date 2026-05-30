Subscribe

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 8: Ananya Panday's film nears ₹30 crore worldwide after first week

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 8: The film has finally crossed the 20 crore net collection mark in India, but the second week began on a subdued note. Starring Ananya Panday-Lakshya, the film earned 1.30 crore on Day 8, its lowest daily total so far.

Sneha Biswas
Updated30 May 2026, 11:53 AM IST
Chand Mera Dil: Dharma Productions latest outing features Lakshya and Ananya Panday.
Chand Mera Dil: Dharma Productions latest outing features Lakshya and Ananya Panday.
AI Quick Read

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 8: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's romance drama Chand Mera Dil finally hit the 20 crore mark after its first week run at the box office. However, the film minted its lowest single day earning on day 8 in India. The film witnessed a drop of 40.9% in collection from previous day's earnings ( 2.20 crore).

Advertisement

On day 8, Chand Mera Dil raked in 1.30 crore net from 2,665 domestic shows.

Chand Mera Dil recorded an overall occupancy of 17.95% on Day 8 as it entered its second week. The film witnessed a gradual improvement in footfalls through the day. While morning shows were at a low 5.77% occupancy, it climbed to 18.08% in the afternoon and 19.08% during the evening. Night shows emerged as the strongest segment with 24.23% occupancy, suggesting that the film audience interest has not faded entirely amid the film's mixed performance so far.

Also Read | Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 7: Ananya Panday film misses ₹20 cr mark

Considering the day 8 haul, the Ananya Panday-starrer has collected 24.50 crore as its total India gross collection, including a net earning of 20.75 crore.

Advertisement

Chand Mera Dil sustained a promising momentum during its opening weekend, collecting 11 crore in its first three days. The film settled into a steadier weekday pattern, closing Week 1 at 19.45 crore. While the second Friday witnessed a decline in collections, clubbed with a reduced show count of 2,665, the film has managed to maintain a presence at the box office amid competition and shifting audience attention.

Also Read | Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 6: Even BOGO offer cannot save Ananya Panday film

Overseas, the romantic drama has grossed 3.05 crore on day 8. Its total worldwide gross collection is now at 27.55 crore. Although the film is expected to hit the 30 crore mark globally soon.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEntertainmentChand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 8: Ananya Panday's film nears ₹30 crore worldwide after first week
Advertisement
Read Next Story