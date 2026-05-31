Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 9: Ananya Panday-Lakshya film crosses ₹22 crore; weekend surge stays missing

Ananya Panday and Lakshya's romantic drama Chand Mera Dil has crossed the ₹22 crore mark at the domestic box office, but the film continues to face challenges in gaining stronger momentum despite entering its second weekend in theatres.

Released on May 22, the Dharma Productions-backed film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. While it showed some growth during its opening weekend, the romantic drama has struggled to sustain that momentum in the days that followed, with collections remaining largely steady rather than showing a significant upward trend.

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Film Adds ₹ 1.75 Crore On Day 9 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chand Mera Dil earned an estimated ₹1.75 crore on its ninth day at the box office.

The latest figure represents a modest improvement over its second Friday earnings of ₹1.30 crore. However, the increase was not substantial enough to indicate a major turnaround in the film's commercial performance.

The film had earlier received a temporary boost during the Eid holiday, collecting ₹2.20 crore on Thursday. Its highest single-day collection remains the first Sunday of release, when it earned ₹4.25 crore.

With Day 9 collections included, Chand Mera Dil has now amassed approximately ₹22.50 crore net in India. Its domestic gross collection currently stands at ₹26.39 crore.

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Second Weekend Growth Remains Limited The film had a promising start during its opening weekend, collecting ₹11 crore during its first three days in cinemas.

However, after the initial weekend, collections settled into a more moderate weekday pattern. By the end of its first week, the film had accumulated ₹19.45 crore.

The second Friday witnessed a decline in collections, accompanied by a reduced show count of 2,665 across the country. While Saturday's figures showed some improvement, the overall trend suggests that audience growth remains gradual.

Industry observers often look at second-weekend performance as an indicator of audience word-of-mouth and long-term theatrical prospects. So far, Chand Mera Dil has managed to maintain a presence at cinemas but has not yet delivered the kind of surge that could significantly alter its box-office trajectory.

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Competition From New Releases The film's performance has also been affected by competition from multiple releases currently playing in theatres.

Cinema halls are presently hosting a mix of Bollywood and Hollywood titles, including Obsession, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, and the Hindi film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

The crowded release calendar has added pressure on Chand Mera Dil as it competes for audience attention and screen space.

What Is Chand Mera Dil About? Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil revolves around two young individuals who meet during their college years in Hyderabad and fall in love.

Their relationship takes an unexpected turn after an unplanned pregnancy. The couple decides to keep the baby and subsequently gets married. However, the pressures of their new circumstances begin to strain the relationship.

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As tensions rise, frustrations escalate and a heated argument turns violent, forming the central conflict of the film.

Dance Sequence Sparks Online Debate Away from the box office, one of the film's scenes has generated significant discussion on social media.

The sequence features Ananya Panday's character Chandni performing a fusion dance that blends Bharatanatyam, hip-hop and locking styles.

While some viewers appreciated the experimental choreography and contemporary presentation, others criticised the sequence online, leading to a broader debate about artistic interpretation and representation.

Charu Shankar Defends The Scene Actor Charu Shankar, who plays Chandni's mother in the film, recently addressed the criticism in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Defending both the sequence and Ananya Panday, she said, “I think everyone is entitled to their opinion, but trolling is never in good taste. Conversations around art are valid. Mockery is not."

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Shankar also elaborated on the creative thinking behind the dance performance.

“The sequence being discussed was always conceived as a contemporary, edgy breakout introduction for Chandni’s character. In the film’s visual storytelling, this moment announces the arrival of a young woman who is not afraid to break the rules."

As Chand Mera Dil continues its theatrical run, all eyes will be on whether the film can capitalise on the remainder of the weekend and build enough momentum to strengthen its box-office performance in the days ahead.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.