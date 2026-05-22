Chand Mera Dil X review: Internet reacts strongly to Ananya Panday-Lakshya's film, asks ‘what the f--k is this’

Chand Mera Dil has sparked a wave of mixed reactions online after arriving in theatres on May 22, with viewers praising the film’s emotional core and performances while simultaneously criticising its pacing and narrative execution.
The romantic drama, headlined by Ananya Panday and Lakshya, quickly became a talking point across social media platforms as audiences shared contrasting responses shortly after watching the film.
Several viewers appeared emotionally affected by the film’s themes and dramatic moments. One user wrote, “Chand mera dil possesses such power that it will make you cry in the theatre (sic).”
Others singled out the performances, particularly Ananya Panday’s portrayal of Chandni. “I’m in awe of Ananya Pandey’s performance in Chand Mera Dil! She nailed her role perfectly (sic),” another viewer posted online.
However, not all reactions were positive. A number of users criticised the film’s storytelling structure and rapid pacing, particularly in the first half. One social media user wrote, “First half review: What the f--k is this movie i dont understand! Kuch bhi ho raha hai. Its so fast 😭 Khasiyat song is so good and the whole sequence is cute. But uske bad idk what is happening. The pre interval moment is main plot of the movie and i get it but thr execution is so poor. #Chaandmeradil (sic).”
Another viewer echoed similar concerns regarding the film’s second half, writing, “#ChandMeraDil starts off SO well... The youthful college romance, full of energy, the hustle and misunderstanding...And post interval the narrative just nosedives into a formulaic slop! The writers set up an excellent premise but don't know how to resolve it! (sic)”
Apart from the film itself, some online discussions also revolved around the visibility of supporting character Kevin, played by Paresh Pahuja, across promotional campaigns and fan discourse. One user remarked, “Dharma's PR team fighting for Chand Mera Dil like the movie already got declared a disaster 😭 One day I don't know who Kevin is, next day he's on every third instagram post💀 (sic)”
The divided response reflects the film’s ambitious but polarising approach to romance and emotional trauma. While many viewers connected with its emotionally charged moments, others felt the screenplay struggled to maintain cohesion as the narrative progressed.
Despite the criticism, the performances of the lead cast and the film’s music continue to receive consistent appreciation online.
Chand Mera Dil, featuring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, released in theatres on May 22.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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