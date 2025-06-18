Chandan Roy credits Panchayats 'simplicity' and 'relatability' for its massive success

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 18 (ANI): Actor Chandan Roy, who ruled the hearts of the Indian audience with his debut performance in the widely acclaimed web series 'Panchayat', opened up on the factors that contributed to the show's success and massive popularity among audiences.

Panchayat is a comedy-drama series starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. Chandan Roy portrays the character of Vikas Shukla, a quirky office assistant at the Gram Panchayat in the fictional village of Phulera, in the series.

In an interview with ANI, the actor highlighted the factors responsible for the success of 'Panchayat'. In an era dominated by Bollywood masala and mainstream commercial movies, Roy believes that it was 'Panchayat's simplicity that won the hearts of the viewers.

"That is its simplicity. Right? You can't eat masala and all these things every day. You will have to come back to rice, lentils and khichdi," Roy said, using a food analogy. "And I have given such an example, don't think of me as a chef," he joked. "So, I feel that the more you are filled with simplicity, the more you will be natural, the more people will like you."

He further stated that the second factor contributing to the show's success was the character's relatability to the Indian audience.

"And in Panchayat, what I feel is that all its characters, you feel that these are from around my house, or you start seeing yourself in it. I think this is the best and most beautiful thing about Panchayat. You never feel that its hero is going to Switzerland and dancing with a beautiful heroine. It doesn't feel like that. His heroine goes and meets him at a photo estate or at a samosa shop. Just like we all have met or will meet. So, this story feels very personal. I think this can be the reason behind the love that Panchayat received," said Chandan Roy.

The actor noted that this sense of familiarity makes the show feel deeply personal and may be the reason behind its emotional resonance with the audience.

The upcoming fourth season of 'Panchayat' is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 24.

Chandan Roy said the upcoming season is his personal favourite and offered a glimpse into the elements that will define the new storyline.

"So, it's coming on the 24th. I think it will come till the night of the 23rd. So, just watch, and you'll know what's going to happen and what's not. But yes, I want to share one thing with all of you. Season 4... Personally, it's my favourite. More than Season 1, 2, and 3. I'm not saying this just because I want you to watch it. I'm genuinely saying it," he said.

The actor didn't hesitate to drop hints about what sets the upcoming season apart.

"There's a twist. I mean, the nature of Panchayat, its essence, is that this time we're playing around a lot more. We're blowing small things out of proportion, and this is something that happens a lot, especially in North India. Under the peepal tree, near the betel leaf shop, by the tea stall. We're bringing all these elements much more into season 4. So, I hope you will really enjoy it."