Chandan Roy reveals his childhood love for Bimal Roy and story behind his name change

Bihar (Patna) [India], June 18 (ANI): Actor Chandan Roy, known for his role as the lovable office assistant Vikas Shukla in the popular comedy-drama series 'Panchayat', revealed an interesting tidbit about his early inspiration and how it ultimately led him to change his name professionally.

During a candid interview with ANI, Roy shared an anecdote that revealed the deep influence Bollywood legend Balraj Sahni had on his life and career.

When asked about role models, Roy revealed, "Balraj Sahni. I want to be like him. I don't want to be like any other actor. I like everyone's acting, but I especially love Balraj Sahni."

Roy's admiration for the veteran actor went beyond appreciation for his performances. After watching Sahni's 1953 classic, 'Do Bigha Zamin,' directed by Bimal Roy, he decided to change his surname from "Chandan Rai" to "Chandan Roy."

"I was so crazy since childhood," Roy recalled, "I am such an admirer of Bimal Roy's filmography that I changed my name to 'Roy', my real name is Chandan Rai."

He added, "What I used to think was that when anybody would see it on the screen, it's Chandan Roy. Bimal Roy. Something like that. I love his films so much."

Although Chandan Roy has become a household name with his portrayal of Vikas Shukla in 'Panchayat', his career extends beyond the small screen.

The actor has also appeared in feature films, including Gulmohar, in which he shared the screen with acclaimed actors Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore. The film went on to win the National Film Award for Best Hindi Feature Film.

But his role in 'Panchayat' has truly catapulted him into the limelight, with fans now eagerly anticipating the release of Season 4, which is set to premiere on June 24, 2024.

As 'Panchayat' fans gear up for season 4, Chandan Roy spoke with genuine excitement about the upcoming episodes.

"So, it's coming on the 24th. I think it will come by the night of the 23rd. So, just watch, and you'll know what's going to happen and what's not. But yes, I want to share one thing with all of you. Season 4... Personally, it's my favourite. More than Season 1, 2, and 3. I'm not saying this just because I want you to watch it. I'm genuinely saying it," he said.

For those wondering what makes Season 4 stand out, Roy gave fans a hint of what to expect.

He said, "There's a twist. I mean, the nature of Panchayat, its essence, is that this time we're playing around a lot more. We're blowing small things out of proportion, and this is something that happens a lot, especially in North India. Under the peepal tree, near the betel leaf shop, by the tea stall. We're bringing all these elements much more into season 4. So, I hope you will really enjoy it."

The Season 3 finale of Panchayat ended with intense suspense, leaving fans with plenty of unanswered questions. The violent confrontation between the villagers of Phulera and MLA Chandrakishore's goons led to an attack on Pradhanji, who was shot in the shoulder.

The political fallout also disrupted Abhishek's plans for his CAT exam, setting the stage for more chaos in the upcoming season.

As seen in the teaser trailer for season 4, Phulera is evolving into a political battleground. With fiery campaign slogans, rallies, and behind-the-scenes scheming, the battle for the position of Pradhan has intensified between the two major contenders: Manju Devi and Kranti Devi.

The show's core cast returns in their iconic roles, including Jitendra Kumar as Sachiv Ji, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and more. (ANI)