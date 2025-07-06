THIS blockbuster earned ₹27 crore, starred 3 superstars, all of them died one after another

Many Bollywood stars have passed away due to illness or health issues, leaving fans shocked and heartbroken, especially when their deaths were sudden and unexpected. One such emotional memory is tied to a romantic blockbuster which released 36 years ago, in 1989.

Blockbuster movie with 3 superstars who died one after another Made by legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, it was the film Chandni which became a massive hit and ruled the theatres across India.

Chandni, starring Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna It starred Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna in the lead, who are no more today.

Besides them, the film also had Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, Sushma Seth, Mita Vashisht, and Manohar Singh in key roles.

Not only the storyline and its star-studded cast, the film is still etched in the hearts of the audience, thanks to its music, cinematography and dance performances.

Success of Chandni Chandni, released in 1989, was a major box office success. The film reportedly earned ₹27.2 crore, which is equivalent to approximately ₹291 crore in today's time. It was a huge success, considering it was made on a budget of just ₹8 crore.

Undoubtedly, the film was a turning point for both Yash Chopra and the cast.

Chandni starred three big names, the three superstars of the time —Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, and Sridevi, who delivered unforgettable performances of their lifetime in the film.

Chandni cast and director's death Unfortunately, all three passed away around the same time. In fact, they died one after the other.

Vinod Khanna died on 27 April 2017 after hospitalisation in Mumbai. He died due to bladder cancer at the age of 70.

After Vinod, came the tragic news of Sridevi's death.

Sridevi passed in 2018 under mysterious circumstances in Dubai, where she was with her family for Mohit Marwah's wedding. The Chandni actress was found dead in her guest room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel in Dubai, UAE. The cause of her death was cited as accidental drowning.

Just two years later, Rishi Kapoor lost his long fight with cancer in 2020. After completing his treatment abroad, Rishi returned to India before COVID-19 cases surged in the country.

He was admitted to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on 29 April 2020 after complaining about breathing difficulties. He passed away the next day from a recurrence of leukaemia.

Even Chandni director, Yash Chopra, also passed away earlier in 2012. The cause of his death was said to be dengue, just before the release of his final film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Despite the loss of the cast, Chandni remains one of Bollywood’s most loved romantic films.