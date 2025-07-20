Chandra Barot passes away at 86; Farhan Akhtar pays tribute to ‘OG Don’ director as condolences pour in from Bollywood

Chandra Barot, director of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don, passed away today, July 20, at 86, after going through pulmonary fibrosis for the past seven years, his wife Deepa confirmed to TOI. He was admitted at Guru Nanak Hospital. Condolences have poured in from the Indian film industry.

“Saddened to learn that the director of the OG Don is no more. RIP Chandra Barot-ji. Deepest condolences to the family,” Farhan Akhtar, who is helming Don's third installment, said.

Director Kunal Kohli posted on X, “Chandra ji RIP sir. The only director I assisted. Not in Don. For a film with Vinod Khanna called Boss that never saw the light of day. But what am enriching experience working with him. Heard so many BTS stories of Don. I sided bunk college and assist Chandraji. Remarkably sharp man. Lovely person. Has very enlightening and fun chats with him. Thank you sir for giving us #Don indian cinemas most stylish films to date. #ChandraBarot.”

