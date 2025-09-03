Channing Tatum injured on set of ‘Avengers Doomsday’ as Gambit takes centre stage: ‘It's not about the pain…’

Channing Tatum is suiting up as Gambit once again in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, but not without a few battle scars. The actor revealed in a recent interview with Variety that he sustained an injury while filming, one serious enough to require pain medication and intensive physical therapy.

Although specific details about Gambit’s role in the upcoming Marvel ensemble remain tightly under wraps, Tatum confirmed that the injury forced him to sit out several action scenes, relying on a stunt double for the more physically demanding sequences. He continued shooting by focusing on close-up shots.

“It’s not about the pain I feel in the moment,” Tatum said. “It’s knowing I can’t take this back. And now I know what the next six months of my life will be like… I just hate getting old. In my mind, I’m literally still 30 years old — 26, if I’m honest.”

Tatum’s return as the Cajun mutant comes after his scene-stealing debut in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, and this time, he’s going toe-to-toe with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, alongside an all-star cast that includes Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Hemsworth.

While fans have long associated Gambit with his thick Louisiana accent, Tatum says the upcoming film takes a more measured approach to the character’s dialect.

“I’m not gonna go full Cajun,” Tatum explained. “[Directors Anthony and Joe Russo] want things to be funny, but they don’t want to go full ‘Deadpool.’ They want to keep the drama and keep it tight. When Gambit gets serious — when he drops the Mardi Gras mask — things do matter.”

The actor previously told Access Hollywood that the largely unintelligible accent used in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ was a deliberate creative choice — meant as a joke. He added that, despite his Southern roots, perfecting the Cajun dialect was no small task.

“The Cajun dialect is a very particular one. I grew up in Mississippi and my dad is from New Orleans. So it’s one of those things that I grew up around, but I’ve never done it.”