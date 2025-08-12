Channing Tatum joins Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle movie English dub voice cast

Washington DC [US], August 12 (ANI): Actor Channing Tatum has joined the English dub voice cast of 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle', reported Variety.

Tatum, along with Rebecca Wang, will join the original English dub voice cast from the 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' anime series.

The returning cast includes Zach Aguilar as protagonist Tanjiro Kamado, Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado, Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira, Johnny Yong Bosch as Giyu Tomioka and Erika Harlacher as Shinobu Kocho.

Tatum will join as the voice of Keizo, with Rebecca Wang as the voice of Koyuki, reported Variety.

"We are thrilled to welcome back the beloved English voice cast reprising their roles for 'Infinity Castle'. Their iconic voices have greatly contributed to the admiration of the characters and popularity of the franchise. And, we are excited to welcome Channing Tatum, who discovered his love of 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' and anime through watching the series with his daughter, along with Rebecca Wang as the English voices of Keizo and Koyuki," said Mitchel Berger, executive VP of global commerce, as quoted by Variety.

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle' will be released on September 12 in the United States and Canada and is distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, reported Variety.

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle" is the first feature film in the three-part cinematic trilogy representing the final battle of the anime shonen series from animation studio Ufotable.

The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family was killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon.

While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro battles many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira.

Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps' highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train and Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.

In the 'Infinity Castle' movie, the Hashiras come face to face with top demons as they land on their turf. The latest movie features the fight between Tanjiro, Giyu and the demon Akaza.