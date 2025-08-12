Channing Tatum joins English voice cast of 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.'

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum is set to voice a new character in the English version of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle’, the first feature film in the final trilogy of the hit anime series.

Advertisement

Crunchyroll and Aniplex have confirmed that the original English dub cast will return for the film, which hits cinemas in the United States and Canada on September 12, 2025. Tatum will voice the character Keizo, while Rebecca Wang will play Koyuki.

Tatum, a long-time fan of the series, reportedly discovered ‘Demon Slayer’ through watching it with his daughter. His love for the anime helped secure him a role in this highly anticipated film.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the beloved English voice cast… and excited to welcome Channing Tatum,” said Mitchel Berger, Executive Vice President of Global Commerce at Crunchyroll.

Meet the rest of the English voice cast The returning cast includes Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro, Abby Trott as Nezuko, Aleks Le as Zenitsu, and Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke, among others. The cast’s performances have become iconic for English-speaking fans and played a big role in the show’s global success.

Advertisement

‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ is part of a three-part cinematic trilogy that will mark the final battle in the story. Known for its stunning animation, emotional storytelling, and dramatic sword fights, the series has grown into one of the most beloved anime of the decade.