Channing Tatum, Oscar Isaac to team up for film Kockroach

Washington, DC [US], August 30 (ANI): Actor Channing Tatum will star alongside Oscar Isaac and Zazie Beetz in 'Kockroach', which narrates a tale of a mysterious stranger who transforms himself into a larger-than-life crime boss, reported Variety.

The film is an adaptation of the novel by William Lashner, written under the pen name Tyler Knox.

Matt Ross, the filmmaker behind 'Captain Fantastic,' will direct from a screenplay written by Jonathan Ames. The movie is produced by Andrew Lazar under his Mad Chance production banner.

According to Variety, the film's shooting is scheduled to begin in January in Australia.

Tatum will be in Toronto for the premiere of his next film, Derek Cianfrance's 'Roofman', and will also be honoured with the festival's Performer Award.

The actor also recently wrapped Marvel Studios and Disney's 'Avengers: Doomsday,' reported Variety. The actor is known for his movies, including the 'Jump Street' and 'Magic Mike' franchises, as well as 'Foxcatcher,' 'Dear John', and 'The Vow.'

As for Isaac, the actor next stars in Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein', which will have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and will also screen at Toronto.

His other films include 'Ex Machina,' 'Dune,' 'Inside Llewyn Davis' and the most recent 'Star Wars' trilogy.

Beetz is an Emmy Award-nominated actress known for her role in FX's hit series 'Atlanta.' Her films include 'Deadpool 2,' 'Joker' and 'The Harder They Fall'.