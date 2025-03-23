Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): Actor Channing Tatum talked about his weight loss and weight gain as he shared shirtless mirror selfies showcasing his body transformations.

"We back up! lol. 1st photo is today 205," he wrote on Instagram, "2nd photo 235 for a movie called Josephine. Then went to 3rd photo which is 172 for the movie Roofman."

Tatum, who filmed Josephine in mid-2024 and the latter movie in the fall, said he was "so grateful" for his genetics and gave a shoutout to the people who helped him reach his different body goals, reported E! News.

"Grateful for my chef/nutritionist/witch. Grateful for my trainer. I couldn't make these big swings in my weight without you guys," he wrote. "But I won't be doing any more fat roles haha. It's to hard on the body and too hard to take off now [sic]. But damn when I look at these pics it's just wild what the human body will do," reported E! News.

The actor, who previously shared in 2014 that he wanted to weigh 180 pounds, initially revealed his recent weight drop for Roofman on Instagram in October.

Tatum has already changed his body for movies, including the Magic Mike series he co-created. The toll the weight changes have placed on his body nearly forced him to skip the third instalment, Magic Mike's Last Dance, which will be released in 2023.

"That might be the reason why I didn't want to do a third one," said Tatum on the Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022, adding, "Because I have to look like that."