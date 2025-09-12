Channing Tatum says his 'biggest mistake' was turning down Guillermo del Toros Beauty and the Beast adaptation

Washington DC [US], September 12 (ANI): Actor Channing Tatum opened up about his biggest mistake in his career, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

Tatum shared that he passed on the roles because it wasn't the right fit at the right time.

"One of the biggest mistakes of my career: Guillermo del Toro wanted to do Beauty and the Beast, his version of the Beast. And I'd just had a baby, I was on a movie that was absolutely killing me, and the script wasn't totally there yet," he explained, adding, "I was just in a place in my head that I was like, 'I don't think I can do this right now."

The 'Blink Twice' star continued, "It was the biggest mistake, because I'm the biggest Guillermo fan ever. And I think Guillermo doing Beauty and the Beast would've been the sickest movie ever."

Advertisement

'Roofman' co-star Kirsten Dunst then asked, "And he never did it?" to which Tatum confirmed, "He didn't do it."

"He's got a billion other things that he wants to do. He's such a creator," he added. "I'll probably never forgive myself on that one, but I hope we get to work together one day."

In 2012, del Toro was attached to direct the Emma Watson-starring live-action remake of the Disney story. However, he exited the project two years later, and Bill Condon later directed the film, as per the outlet.

Del Toro's latest project is another adaptation, his take on Frankenstein, which stars Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth. The film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it was met with a 14-minute standing ovation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)