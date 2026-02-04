Subscribe

Channing Tatum shares worrying hospital photo, reveals shoulder surgery: ‘This one is gonna be hard’

Channing Tatum shared a hospital photo and revealed he has undergone shoulder surgery. The actor said the recovery would be “hard” but did not disclose how or when the injury happened. The Hollywood star confirmed the operation by sharing X-rays of the injury.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published4 Feb 2026, 06:35 PM IST
Channing Tatum posted a black-and-white photo from a hospital bed, calling it “another challenge.”
Hollywood star Channing Tatum has sparked concern among fans after revealing that he is undergoing treatment in hospital and has had an operation on his shoulder.

The 45-year-old actor shared a black-and-white photo of himself sitting on a medical bed, dressed in a hospital gown, shortly before heading into surgery.

‘This one is gonna be hard’

Posting the image on social media, Tatum acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, writing:

“Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it in.”

The post quickly drew messages of support from fans, who were shocked by the unexpected health update.

Shoulder injury confirmed

Tatum later shared X-rays on his Instagram Story, revealing separated shoulder bones with a screw in place, confirming that he had undergone an operation on the injury. The actor did not specify when or how the injury occurred.

It is also unclear whether the shoulder issue is linked to a previous injury he sustained last summer while filming Avengers: Doomsday. During production of the franchise film, Tatum reportedly suffered a leg injury that required a stand-in for several stunt scenes.

Two decades in Hollywood

Tatum has been acting for nearly two decades, making his on-screen debut in 2004 with a role on CSI: Miami. His breakthrough came two years later with the dance film Step Up, which catapulted him to stardom.

He went on to headline the hugely successful Magic Mike franchise and starred in the popular 21 Jump Street films, cementing his status as one of Hollywood’s leading men.

Recent and upcoming roles

In recent years, Tatum has continued to expand his filmography, appearing as Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine and starring alongside Scarlett Johansson in Fly Me to the Moon.

