Chaos at Jr NTR event in Bengaluru as fans breach security inside hospital, escalator damaged in rush| Watch

Actor Jr NTR’s visit to Bengaluru on Sunday turned chaotic after a massive crowd of fans gathered at KIMS Hospitals, where he had arrived to attend an inauguration event. The actor’s presence drew hundreds of admirers, with large numbers assembling both inside and outside the hospital premises to catch a glimpse of the star.

Escalator Damaged Amid Crowd Rush According to reports, excitement among fans quickly escalated as soon as Jr NTR reached the venue. Videos circulating online showed enthusiastic supporters shouting slogans, waving at the actor and trying to move closer to him despite security arrangements.

As the crowd surged toward the entrance, managing the situation became increasingly difficult for security personnel and local police. In the rush to enter the building and reach the area where the actor was expected to appear, several fans reportedly crowded onto an escalator inside the hospital complex.

The heavy pressure from the crowd and uncontrolled movement reportedly damaged the escalator, prompting authorities to temporarily restrict access to that section of the building.

Police personnel stationed at the venue stepped in to bring the situation under control. Reports said officers had to resort to a mild lathi charge to disperse fans and restore order. Officials later created a security corridor to ensure Jr NTR could safely enter the hospital without further disruption.

Social Media Reacts Videos of the incident quickly surfaced on social media, showing large crowds inside the hospital lobby while security staff attempted to manage the flow of fans.

The clips also captured fans rushing toward the actor and raising slogans as he arrived at the venue.

Jr NTR Acknowledges Fans Despite the chaotic scenes, Jr NTR appeared calm as he greeted the crowd gathered outside the hospital. Dressed in a stylish outfit, the actor waved at fans and acknowledged their presence before heading inside for the inauguration ceremony.

In one of the viral clips, a fan is seen throwing a flower toward the actor, which he tossed back as a gesture of appreciation.

Authorities are now reviewing the incident and the security arrangements at the venue, as the overwhelming turnout briefly disrupted the hospital event.

Jr NTR’s Recent And Upcoming Projects On the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in the action thriller War 2, which released in August 2025. The film, also starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, marked the Telugu star’s entry into Bollywood and generated significant buzz for its action sequences.

The actor is currently working on several Telugu projects, including the action drama Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is currently in production with international shooting schedules underway and is expected to release in summer 2026.