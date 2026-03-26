Chaos to credibility: Netflix pivots from Harry-Meghan to ‘beloved’ royal brand, Prince William and Kate | Report

Netflix is in early discussions about a potential collaboration with Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, according to Rob Shuter. The update comes as its partnership with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continues to face scrutiny.
Shuter, a veteran British-American journalist, regularly covers celebrity gossip on his Naughty But Nice Substack. LiveMint could not independently verify the report.
Backchannel conversations between Netflix and the Prince and Princess of Wales are already underway, according to an insider who spoke to Shuter. The source described William and Kate as "crown jewels" for the streamer.
Netflix sees the future king and his queen as a way to restore credibility after the controversies surrounding the Sussexes, the insider revealed. The source indicated that Netflix is proceeding with great caution following its difficult experience with Harry and Meghan.
"They got burned once — they will not get burned again," the source said.
“They want to erase the chaos and replace it with credibility — and William and Kate are the crown jewels,” the source added.
At the same time, it is categorically stated that “nothing is signed” and that it is “still early” to reach a conclusion.
“But, Netflix is aggressively circling the couple’s existing content machine. From William’s work with the Earthshot Prize to Kate’s sleek early childhood campaigns, the appeal is obvious,” Shuter wrote.
The potential projects being considered are said to be centred around William's environmental initiative, the Earthshot Prize. It will also focus on Catherine’s work with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
“This isn’t about building something new — it’s about plugging into a royal brand that already works and is beloved,” the veteran journalist wrote.
The report comes amid wider speculation about the future of Netflix's relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Variety had earlier reported that Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos was frustrated with the Sussexes.
Meghan's lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, was recently cancelled. Netflix has also ended its association with her brand, As Ever, shortly after.
Both sides have, however, denied any rift. Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria told Variety that Archewell had been a "thoughtful and collaborative partner".
“We’ve really enjoyed working with Harry and Meghan. They’re deeply engaged in the storytelling process and bring a unique, global perspective that aligns with the kinds of impactful projects our members respond to,” she said.
The rumoured Netflix fall-out adds to the ongoing speculation about Harry-Meghan’s difficult tenure in Hollywood.
Royal family commentator Kevin O'Sullivan earlier called the couple as "toxic".
“No one will work with them. They got no money coming in now, their Hollywood dream has ended in disaster. It's turned into a nightmare, hasn't it?” he said.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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