Chaos to credibility: Netflix pivots from Harry-Meghan to ‘beloved’ royal brand, Prince William and Kate | Report

Netflix is in early discussions about a potential collaboration with Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, according to Rob Shuter. The update comes as its partnership with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continues to face scrutiny.

Shuter, a veteran British-American journalist, regularly covers celebrity gossip on his Naughty But Nice Substack. LiveMint could not independently verify the report.

Backchannel conversations between Netflix and the Prince and Princess of Wales are already underway, according to an insider who spoke to Shuter. The source described William and Kate as "crown jewels" for the streamer.

Netflix sees the future king and his queen as a way to restore credibility after the controversies surrounding the Sussexes, the insider revealed. The source indicated that Netflix is proceeding with great caution following its difficult experience with Harry and Meghan.

"They got burned once — they will not get burned again," the source said.

“They want to erase the chaos and replace it with credibility — and William and Kate are the crown jewels,” the source added.

At the same time, it is categorically stated that “nothing is signed” and that it is “still early” to reach a conclusion.

“But, Netflix is aggressively circling the couple’s existing content machine. From William’s work with the Earthshot Prize to Kate’s sleek early childhood campaigns, the appeal is obvious,” Shuter wrote.

The potential projects being considered are said to be centred around William's environmental initiative, the Earthshot Prize. It will also focus on Catherine’s work with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

“This isn’t about building something new — it’s about plugging into a royal brand that already works and is beloved,” the veteran journalist wrote.

Netflix’s rumoured fall-out with Harry-Meghan The report comes amid wider speculation about the future of Netflix's relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Variety had earlier reported that Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos was frustrated with the Sussexes.

Meghan's lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, was recently cancelled. Netflix has also ended its association with her brand, As Ever, shortly after.

Both sides have, however, denied any rift. Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria told Variety that Archewell had been a "thoughtful and collaborative partner".

“We’ve really enjoyed working with Harry and Meghan. They’re deeply engaged in the storytelling process and bring a unique, global perspective that aligns with the kinds of impactful projects our members respond to,” she said.

The rumoured Netflix fall-out adds to the ongoing speculation about Harry-Meghan’s difficult tenure in Hollywood.

Royal family commentator Kevin O'Sullivan earlier called the couple as "toxic".