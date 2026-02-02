Chappell Roan goes all out in risque, topless gown at Grammys, divides internet: ‘Not me zooming…'

Chappell Roan's bold dress turned heads at 68th Grammy Awards. She later changed into a different, much-simpler gown while presenting an award during the event. Check it out.

Sneha Biswas
Updated2 Feb 2026, 10:39 AM IST
Chappell Roan at he 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Chappell Roan at he 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.(AP)

Chappell Roan left the internet talking with her red carpet look at the 68th Grammy Awards. Roan, who is known for her fashion statement, arrived in a topless dress, attached to nipple rings, a daring move that left netizens divided. Besides her dress, she also turned heads with her back tattoo.

Decode Chappell Roan's outfit at Grammys 2026

Roan entered the Sunday event in a sheer gown accented by nipple rings.

Styled by Genesis Webb, Chappell Roan opted for her outfit from French luxury fashion house Mugler, custom-made by designer Miguel Castro Freitas. The flowing chiffon outfit featured a bodice-less construction paired with a coordinating cape, which was draped around the singer on the carpet whenever she wanted a more covered appearance.

Said to be inspired by Manfred Thierry Mugler’s iconic Spring–Summer 1998 couture collection, the ensemble featured a draped cowl neckline suspended from her nipple rings. The sheer, body-hugging silhouette further enhanced her curves, while the dramatic floor-length train trailed effortlessly behind her.

Chappell further elevated the look with reportedly temporary tattoos etched across her back in a matching shade to the gown. Opting for a gothic romantic look, she accessorised herself with a gold choker with pink gemstones. She finished off her look with a smoky eye for added depth and styled her copper-red hair with curly bangs and mermaid-inspired braids.

Netizens react to Chappell Roan's topless dress

Pictures of Chappell Roan from the event have gone viral on social media. See pictures:

Commenting on it, a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Bro kids are watching this but I guarantee she doesn’t get charged.” “Red carpet moments are supposed to make people talk. Mission accomplished,” added another.

One more said, “Damn fine but doesn't it hurt?”

“I love how her hair merges with the dress," someone praised the singer.

On an Instagram post, a user reacted to Roan's outfit: “She looks absolutely beautiful. But am I the only one thinking… oh gosh, please don’t step on the train or pull too tightly.”

“Iconic I fear,” added a different user.

Yet another said, “Not me zooming in trying to figure out how this dress works.”

One more mentioned in the comments, “I am obsessed!”

Chappell Roan opts for modest dress while presenting

This year, Chappell Roan was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “The Subway.”

Apart from her nominations, Roan also presented during the award ceremony. She joined this year's presenter lineup that included Karol G, Teyana Taylor, Charli XCX, and Queen Latifah, among others.

View full Image
Chappell Roan presents the award for best new artist during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Roan later slipped into a simple flowy dress while presenting the award.

