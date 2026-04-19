Charles Dance reportedly in talks to join The Batman: Part II as Harvey Dent’s father

Charles Dance is reportedly in talks to join the cast of The Batman: Part II, playing the father of Harvey Dent.
The 78-year-old British actor, best known for his role as Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones, would star alongside Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent and Scarlett Johansson as Dent's wife.
DC Studios has not commented on the casting reports.
Matt Reeves is returning to direct the film, which is aiming to begin production next month. Reeves co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin for the sequel to 2022's The Batman.
Dance has built a career playing authority figures and villains across film and television. His film credits include Alien 3, The Imitation Game, Gosford Park, and The Golden Child. He also appeared in The First Omen and played Dr. Frankenstein's father in Guillermo del Toro's Oscar-nominated Frankenstein last year.
Stan, who previously portrayed Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been confirmed to play Harvey Dent in the sequel. The character of Harvey Dent is an idealistic district attorney who eventually becomes the villain Two-Face after a disfiguring incident. It remains unclear whether Stan's transformation into Two-Face will occur during this film or be saved for a future instalment.
Johansson's role has been reported as Gilda Dent, Harvey Dent's wife, though this has not been officially confirmed. The character appears in the Batman comic series The Long Halloween, which is believed to be influencing the film's storyline.
The first Batman film from Reeves grossed £772 million at the worldwide box office. Colin Farrell appeared as the villain the Penguin, who received his own spinoff series on Max and is returning for the sequel. Other returning cast members include Andy Serkis as Alfred and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon.
Barry Keoghan, who appeared briefly as an Arkham Asylum inmate in the first film, is also expected to return, though details about his role remain under wraps. Zoë Kravitz, who played Catwoman in the original film, will not be returning for the sequel.
The sequel was first announced by Warner Bros at CinemaCon in April 2022. The film has faced several delays during development. Originally scheduled for October 2025, it was pushed back to October 2026 before settling on its current release date of 1 October 2027.