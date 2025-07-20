Charli XCX gets married to The 1975s George Daniel in intimate ceremony

London [UK], July 20 (ANI): Charli XCX is officially taken! The '360' singer got married to her longtime boyfriend, The 1975 drummer George Daniel, on Saturday, July 19, as per a Page Six report.

Advertisement

The ceremony took place in London, with an intimate gathering of just a few friends and family members. All of Daniel's bandmates, except singer Matty Healy, were present at the wedding.

Several pictures and videos of the ceremony have surfaced online, showing the singer and her partner posing for photos and participating in wedding rituals held outside Hackney Town Hall, according to Page Six.

The celebrations were kept low-key, with the report adding that the guests walked to the venue.

Ditching the traditional long white gown, Charli, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, opted for a mini, strapless ivory wedding dress, according to the outlet. In pictures, she could be seen holding a bouquet of white flowers while Daniel remained by her side in a classic black suit.

Advertisement

Charli is yet to officially announce her wedding on social media.

The couple got engaged in 2023, with the singer sharing a quiet update on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of her ring. Following their engagement, Charli spoke about working with Daniel professionally.

"We've done a couple of things together. He's not really all over it, but we've got a few ideas in the works. It's funny, I have never sort of been in a relationship with someone that I've worked with, so it's like a whole new dynamic. But it's cool. There will be a couple of songs that he's worked on with me," the Grammy Award nominee said on a podcast, as quoted by People.

The musicians' journey began professionally in 2021 while working on 'Spinning' - a collaboration between No Rome, Charli XCX and The 1975, People stated. (ANI)