Charli XCX marries George Daniel in intimate ceremony in Sicily

Charli XCX and George Daniel, drummer of The 1975, have officially tied the knot in what appeared to be a private and understated ceremony. The couple were seen beaming with joy as they posed outside a venue resembling a registry office, surrounded by close friends and family members.

Charli was radiant in a white gown featuring a heart-shaped neckline, clutching a beautiful bouquet while celebrating her special day with George. The ceremony comes shortly after George’s return from a trip to Ibiza with his bandmates, including Matty Healy.

While the couple have kept most details of their wedding plans closely guarded, a source previously revealed to The US Sun that a grand celebration in Sicily is still on the cards—with no expenses spared.

“Charli and George fell in love with Sicily and knew they wanted to get married there. It’s incredibly secluded and romantic. There will be no expense spared. It’s costing tens of thousands of pounds and visually it will be mesmerising. Charli and George said they wanted a massive party and there are no restrictions on when the bar has to close, so it can go on all night,” the insider shared.

Despite the anticipated scale of their forthcoming celebration, the couple have both expressed in the past that they are not particularly drawn to the formal aspects of marriage.

“Charli and George are so excited to become man and wife,” the source added. “They have both had such a busy summer with massive shows, but from mid-August they’re able to slow down and focus on their big day. It’s going to be pretty star-studded too, with plenty of their celeb mates making the journey over to Sicily to watch them say ‘I do.’”