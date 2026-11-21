American singer Charlie Puth is set to make his India debut alongside British singer Ellie Goulding at the inaugural Johnnie & Co. Festival in Mumbai on February 13, 2027. The one-day event will be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and is expected to attract more than 35,000 attendees.

The festival will also feature performances by Indian artists Kayan, Taba Chake, Mali and Gini, with organisers expected to announce additional names.

Best known for tracks such as ‘Attention’, ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ and ‘See You Again’, Puth will perform in India following the release of his latest album, ‘Whatever’s Clever’. The four-time Grammy-nominated singer has built an international following through his pop music and collaborations.

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Goulding, who will join Puth as the main supporting act, is known for popular tracks including ‘Love Me Like You Do’, ‘Burn’ and ‘Lights’.

Charlie Puth on making his India debut Speaking about his first performance in India, Puth said, “I’ve heard so much about the energy of Indian fans, and I’m really excited to finally be performing in India for the first time. Music has always been about bringing people together, and I can’t wait to experience that with everyone in Mumbai. I’m looking forward to being there on 13 February, playing some of my favourite songs and being part of a night that celebrates the energy and connection that live music creates,” as per a release.

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Johnnie & Co. Festival 2027: Organisers, venue and ticket details The festival is being organised by Team Innovation and co-powered by HSBC. Tickets will be available exclusively through BookMyShow.

The HSBC pre-sale is scheduled for November 23 and 24, 2026, followed by the general ticket sale on November 25, 2026.

The Johnnie & Co. Festival is part of a broader cultural initiative planned for 2027, which will include events and collaborations across music, sports and fashion.

The inaugural edition will bring together international performers and Indian artists for the February 13 event in Mumbai.

Johnnie & Co. Festival 2027: Key details Event: Johnnie & Co. Festival

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2027

Venue: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai

Headliner: Charlie Puth

Main support act: Ellie Goulding

Other performers: Kayan, Gini, Mali, Taba Chake and more

Produced and promoted by: Team Innovation

Co-powered by: HSBC

Ticketing partner: BookMyShow

Entry: Age limit as per Maharashtra excise rules Ticket sale schedule Tickets for the Johnnie & Co. Festival will be available exclusively through BookMyShow.