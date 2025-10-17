Charlie Puth, wife Brooke reveal theyre expecting first child

New York [US], October 17 (ANI): Singer Charlie Puth is set to enter a new chapter in his life. The "Attention" hitmaker announced that he and his wife, Brooke Sansone, are expecting their first baby, as per E! News.

The couple took to their social media account to share the happy news in a very special way through the music video of his new single "Changes."

At the end of the video, Brooke is seen wearing a cosy red sweater as she gently holds her baby bump. Charlie then lovingly places his hand on her stomach before the two smile at each other and walk away in an embrace. The sweet moment confirmed what fans had been guessing for weeks.

Take a look

The lyrics of "Changes" also seem to reflect this new phase in his life. "There's been some changes / In our life, oh," he sings, hinting at the arrival of their baby and the shift that parenthood will bring.

Fans had already started speculating after Charlie shared a cryptic post on Instagram earlier this month. On October 8, he teased that his new song would be "the perfect way" to share "the most beautiful, colourful part" of his life. Now, it's clear what he meant.

Charlie, 33, and Brooke, 26, have known each other since childhood. The couple went public with their relationship in December 2022, and nearly two years later, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Charlie's family home in Montecito, California, on September 7, 2024.