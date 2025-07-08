Charlize Theron says studios are not willing to take 'risk' on female-led action films

Washington DC [US], July 8 (ANI): Actress and film producer Charlize Theron called out Hollywood studios for not wanting to take a "risk" when it comes to female-led action movies, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"That's known," Theron said, adding, "Action films with female leads don't get greenlit as much as the ones with male leads. I think the thing that always frustrates me is the fact that guys will get a free ride," as per the outlet.
She continued, "When women do this and the movie maybe doesn't hit fully, they don't necessarily get a chance again. With this, we were very aware that eyes were on us. It's not a risk that studios want to take, but they'll take it many times on the same guy who might have a string of action movies that did not do so well."
She has starred in several commercially successful action films, including The Italian Job (2003), Hancock (2008), Prometheus (2012), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), Atomic Blonde (2017), and The Old Guard (2020), and also the Fast & Furious installments: The Fate of the Furious (2017), F9 (2021), and Fast X (2023).
Theron shared why she enjoys doing action films, despite being "accident-prone" on set, leading to "a lot of fractures" and multiple surgeries over the years.
"I love dance, but I would never have been able to go back and be a dancer again, right?" she said. "Action movies gave me this opportunity to be physical again, to be a storyteller with my body," according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.