Chatha Pacha X review: Roshan Mathew's movie gets mixed response; netizens call it ‘fun one-time watch’

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, the action-comedy starring Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, and Vishak Nair, has managed to create a decent buzz on social media, with early viewers calling it a decent “one-time watch” in theatres.

The January 22 release is loosely based on WWE. The movie also has a cameo from megastar Mammootty.

Here's how netizens reacted: Fans loved the first half of Chatha Pacha, but were sceptical about the second half.

“Chatha Pacha is a technical treat that prioritises style over substance; it starts slow but delivers a massive interval bang that makes it worth the watch in a packed theatre🔥second half is just okay, the big-screen energy and high production value carry it through,” a social media user said.

Another added, “Chatha Pacha arrives as a thunderous tribute to the attitude era of wrestling, staking its claim as India’s first film set against a WWE backdrop. For 90s kids, this film is not just a watch; it is a nostalgic trip down memory lane that delivers ultimate goosebumps.”

“Watched Chatha Pacha. I enjoyed the film. Music was OK, Cinematography & Direction was good, the screenplay could have been better. All cast performance was good. WWE moves of wrestlers was too good. Mammukka intro. If you are a WWE fan its a good watch in theatre,” a user added.

Another user said, “Good First half🔥 followed by a Decent second half👍2nd half could have staged better emotionally!! 30 mins of First half WWE Portions & Mammootty's cameo worked well.”

However, a few fans found the movie “disappointing” and said that the cameo had “almost no impact”.

“Beyond being a passable watch, the film doesn’t even come close to Thallumaala. The much hyped cameo had almost no impact. DISAPPOINTED!!” a netizen said.

Another added, “Most of the WWE references in Chatha Pacha were solid, but the recreation of ‘The American Badass’ was the only disappointing moment in the film.”

“Decent 1st half, weak 2nd. The brothers' conflict and emotions around that are weakly written. Cameo isn't up to the hype. What works is the wrestling portions and good technicalities. Strictly average,” said another viewer.

About Chatha Pacha Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy made their Malayalam debut with Chatha Pacha.