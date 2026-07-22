Chauhaan: Ajay Devgn's movie faces fresh controversy; Zeeshan Ayyub says he ‘has nothing to do’ with the film

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub has addressed a controversy over Ajay Devgn's upcoming film, Chauhaan. His voice initially appeared in the teaser without proper context.

Zeeshan Ayyub has clarified that he isn't involved with the project whatsoever. The Bollywood actor said he had dubbed a line months earlier without seeing references. He trusted the filmmakers personally and didn't demand further details.

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“I was asked to dub a line without any reference a few months back. I did that in good faith without asking for more as I knew the makers personally,” he wrote on social media.

“As soon as the teaser was released and I saw the context in which it was (mis)used, I asked the filmmakers to remove my voice from the teaser as I have nothing to do with the film,” he added.

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Zeeshan insisted he'd never willingly join such a controversial project. He redirected focus towards India's ongoing student protests instead. He praised young protesters for their brave, relentless fight nationwide.

“Though this will clarify my position as an artist who would never be a part of any such project, our entire attention should be on the present situation of the country where our young, relentless students are on the streets putting up a brave fight. Kudos to their inspiring spirit. JAI HIND, JAI SAMVIDHAN,” he concluded.

Chauhaan movie Ajay Devgn's film Chauhaan has faced controversy from the Kshatriya Parishad. The organisation has objected to the alleged misuse of the Rajput identity. This follows earlier backlash over the teaser's depiction of the Kashmir conflict.

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In June, the Kshatriya Parishad accused the makers of appropriating the Chauhan clan's legacy. They condemned what they called "weaponisation of Rajput history". The group insists that the Chauhan lineage is part of genuine history.

According to the group, it shouldn't serve electoral or ideological purposes instead. Rajput identity, they argue, mustn't fuel partisan campaigns or controversies.

The organisation also raised concerns about repeated attempts at political exploitation. They called such actions "deeply unfortunate", given the limited representation of the Rajputs.

Chauhaan, directed by Neeraj Yadav and produced by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions, is scheduled for release on 1 October 2027. At present, the film is under production. Ajay Devgn was last seen in Dhamaal 4, currently running in theatres.

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Not much is revealed about the Chauhaan movie. According to IMDb, the story is about a security officer during a 2018 militant uprising in Pulwama. He takes charge when peaceful methods fail to control the situation.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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