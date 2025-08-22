Cheating, cruelty and more: What Sunita Ahuja accused Govinda of in divorce battle

Actor Govinda is once again in the spotlight after new revelations emerged in his ongoing divorce case with wife Sunita Ahuja. According to verified court documents accessed by Hauterrfly, Sunita has accused the actor of adultery, cruelty, and desertion as part of the formal grounds for their separation.

Advertisement

The couple, married for nearly 38 years, have long been subject to speculation about trouble in their relationship.

However, the situation escalated when Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce at the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024, under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955 — legal clauses that correspond to cheating, mental or physical cruelty, and desertion.

While Govinda did not initially appear in court, a notice to show cause was issued in May 2025, following which court-mandated counselling sessions began. Reports suggest that Sunita has been attending these sessions in person, but there is still uncertainty about whether Govinda has joined virtually or at all.

In recent weeks, Sunita addressed divorce rumours once again in a YouTube vlog, where she also revealed that someone had attempted to break into her home. Despite her public denial of divorce rumours in the past, these court filings appear to confirm that legal proceedings have been underway for several months.

Advertisement

Are Govinda and Sunita Ahuja getting divorced? The story took a confusing turn earlier this year when, in February 2025, Govinda’s team issued a statement claiming that while a divorce petition had been filed six months earlier, the couple had reconciled and resolved their issues.

Sunita also urged the media not to share unverified reports and requested that only she or Govinda be treated as trusted sources on the matter.

Also Read | Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja opens up on criticism during divorce rumours

However, the latest information, backed by court documents, tells a different story. According to Hauterrfly, not only is the case ongoing, but the accusations made are serious.

The publication also noted rumours of Govinda growing close to a much younger Marathi actress, though these claims remain unverified.

Advertisement

As of now, no official comment has been issued by Govinda or his representatives regarding the current status of the divorce proceedings or the allegations made against him.