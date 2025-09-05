Check out Mira Kapoors sweet birthday wish for son Zain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's son Zain turned seven on Friday.

Wishing her secondborn on his birthday, Mira took to Instagram and penned an adorable note.

"Cool beans, blue jeans and everything sweet if you please Happy 7th to our Zain, you make every day, a noisy seventh heaven (red heart emoji). Time to kick up another storm," she captioned the post, adding a candid picture of Zain from his playtime.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage.

They are also doting parents to daughter Misha. Misha was born in 2016, while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the husband-wife duo recently visited Delhi to celebrate the grand launch of Athletifreak's first physical store in Asia.

Speaking to ANI, Mira opened up about the aim of the brand saying, "Fitness and wellness have been an integral part of our lives. It's not just fitness, but this project stands for movement and passion, which has connected with us. While it's his disciplined approach toward work, wellness has also been an integral part of my life and my business."