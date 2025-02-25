Check Urvashi Rautela net worth, major controversies as Daaku Maharaaj actress celebrates birthday

Urvashi Rautela turns 31 today (February 25, 2025). The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2013 alongside actor Sunny Deol in Singh Saab the Great. Over the years, she has appeared in films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti. Most recently, she appeared in the Telugu movie Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Apart from movies, she gained immense popularity through music videos such as Love Dose, Gal Ban Gayi, Teri Load Ve and Doob Gaye. Let’s take a look at her financial success. Urvashi is often trolled for bragging to be the “number one” in everything she does.

Urvashi Rautela Net Worth Urvashi Rautela earns significantly through acting, ramp walks, photoshoots and brand collaborations. According to a Jansatta report, her net worth is estimated to be ₹250 crore. Another report suggests it stands at ₹236 crore.

She enjoys massive social media popularity, with 72.6 million Instagram followers. The actress reportedly charges hefty amounts for brand promotions on social media.

Reports claim she was paid ₹3 crore for a three-minute performance in Daaku Maharaaj. Similarly, she reportedly received ₹3 crore for the item song Cult Mama in Skanda.

Urvashi Rautela controversies Urvashi Rautela has often been involved in controversies. One of the most talked-about incidents was her alleged link with cricketer Rishabh Pant. In an interview, she mentioned that a certain ‘Mr. RP’ waited for her in a hotel lobby and left 17 missed calls.

This led to speculation that she was referring to Pant. In response, Pant denied the claims, calling it a publicity stunt.

In 2018, tabloids linked Urvashi with Ahaan Pandey, nephew of Chunky Pandey. She denied the rumours.

Urvashi also faced backlash for her comments about Saif Ali Khan’s attack. Instead of addressing the issue, she spoke about her film Daaku Maharaaj and flaunted luxury gifts.

Her song Dabidi Dibidi with Nandamuri Balakrishna was criticised for the age gap between the two actors. It was also slammed for suggestive dance moves.

