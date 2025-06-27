Chetan Bhagat on Sardaar Ji 3 row, says ‘Humein Pakistan ke mooh nahin lagna…’, then appreciation for Diljit Dosanjh

The Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa-starrer Sardaar Ji 3 has been embroiled in controversy for starring Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees called for a boycott of Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians in the Indian film industry. A similar ban was also imposed after the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Advertisement

Sardaar Ji 3, though not releasing in India, has been facing criticism for its overseas rollout and Hania’s involvement.

When asked by NDTV about the raging controversy surrounding Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3, author Chetan Bhagat heaped praise on the singer and actor, calling him "exceptionally talented." He further asserted that Dosanjh has stayed true to his principles, stating that he wanted to be in Bollywood -- "but he didn't cut his hair."

"I love Diljit. He is one of the truly exceptionally talented individuals. I admire him. He sticks to his principles. He wanted to be in Bollywood, but he didn't cut his hair... He still became a star. It's not a joke — anyone can get tempted. His music, his concerts, his reels are hilarious," Bhagat said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Mika Singh clarifies after viral post for Diljit Dosanjh over Sardaar Ji 3 row

At the event, the author and speaker said it made no sense to ban a film that was also produced by members of the production team.

"That film is not Diljit's alone. No film just belongs to the actor. At least 300 people must have worked on the film. Even if you have an issue with Diljit, penalising those people is not fair. So much money has gone into it. Banning a film is too much. You don't like the film, don't watch it. The calls for his boycott are highly unfair."

Chetan Bhagat also said, "We don't need to hate anyone to keep our country safe."

Advertisement