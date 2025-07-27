Chhaava actor Viineet Kumar Siingh and wife Ruchira blessed with baby boy; Manoj Bajpayee, and other celebs react

Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh, Vicky Kaushal's co-star, is now a father. The Chhaava actor embraced parenthood as he welcomed a baby boy with wife Ruchiraa Singh on 24 July. On Sunday, he took to his Instagram account and announced the good news.

Viineet Kumar Siingh and wife blessed with a son He dropped the news of his son's arrival with a blue-and-white coloured graphic which read, “It’s a Boy! Our Little Star is Here.” He further added in the caption, "God’s kindness overflows! Move over, world — the littlest Singh has arrived and he’s already stealing hearts and milk bottles. Thank you, God, for this precious little bundle of joy!”

See post here:

Soon after their post went live, fans and friends rushed to the comment section and congratulated the couple.

Celeb congratulate new dad Viineet Kumar Among them was actor Vikrant Massey, who commented, “Bahut bahut badhai bhai sahab (Many many congratulations brother).” Manoj Bajpayee added, “Congratulations @vineet_ksofficial.” While Aahana Kumra gushed, “Such good news you two! Can’t wait to meet the little one," actor Kunal Kapoor said, “Badhai ho mere bhai (congratulations, my brother).”

Others, including Akshay Oberoi, Avinash Tiwary, Rasika Dugal, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap, also extended warm wishes for the family.

Viineet Kumar Siingh and Ruchiraa Singh tied the knot in November 2021.

Earlier this year, in May, they announced the news of her pregnancy. On Instagram, they dropped her maternity shoot pictures. In a joint note, they shared: “New Life & Blessings! From the universe, with love... Baby arriving soon!! Namaste, little one!!! We are ready to welcome you. Love.”

Talking about it, Viineet told Hindustan Times previously, “We are super delighted and can't wait for our baby to be with us.”

Ruchiraa added, “I’m so happy. There’s too much happening, and my emotions are all over!”

“We have already made so many changes in the house. Every corner of the house is being looked at and secured," both added while waiting for the little ones.

Viineet Kumar's work On the work front, Viineet was seen in Match Fixing, Chhaava, Superboys of Malegaon and Jaat this year.