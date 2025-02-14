Chhaava audience review: The Bollywood movie starring Vicky Kaushal released in theatres on Friday, February 14, and is expected to make a decent opening at the box office. The historical drama earned an estimated ₹13.79 crore from the advance booking collections, as per film industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie, produced by Maddock Films, has already amassed ₹64 lakh on Day 1, Sacnilk reported. The Laxman Utekar directorial also features Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in key roles, along with Vicky Kaushal. The narrative follows the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Chhaava audience review Chhaava received strong audience response online. A user stated, “Vicky Kaushal shines in #Chhaava, but other actors are just okay. The film feels long, and the BGM doesn’t fit the era. Still, it’s decent. The last 20 minutes hit hard & stay with you. Highly recommend watching in theaters!”

Claiming it to be a must-watch for its patriotic fervour, dramatic storytelling, and the stellar acting, another user stated, “Vicky Kaushal delivers a powerhouse performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, truly embodying the spirit of the Maratha warrior. Rashmika Mandanna adds depth to Maharani Yesubai, and Akshaye Khanna's portrayal of Aurangzeb is chillingly effective."

Suggesting it to be a good watch, a user stated, “It's a good watch only due to heart wrenching 2nd half. 1st half is flat n not so impressive. #VickyKaushal is brilliant as #Sambhaji Maharaj. His intensity, Royalty in walk was top notch. #AkshayeKhanna is outstanding as Aurangzeb. Good action sequences & Fabulous cinematography. But I want more from this tale. Especially more depth in conspiracy & betrayal part.”

A fourth user wrote, “Did not enjoy it as much as expected. Film picks up pace after interval. @vickykaushal09 has given Great performance. @iamRashmika and #AkshayeKhanna 's performance is mediocre. @DianaPenty is looking very beautiful in the film.”

Chhaava expert review Predicting box office performance of Chhaava, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “Film is eying Opening in the vicinity of ₹ 20-25 cr nett.”

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave 4.5 star rating out of 5 and in a post on X called the movie spectacular. "Blends history, emotions, passion, patriotism, and action with finesse... #VickyKaushal is terrific, cementing his stature as one of the finest actors of his generation... #LaxmanUtekar triumphs as a storyteller," the post reads.