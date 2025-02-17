Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal's historical action drama Chhaava defied all projections to run riot at the box office and is turning into a phenomenon. In just three days of its release, the movie earned ₹116.5 crore (net) at the Indian box office.

Chhaava was released in theatres on February 14.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Maddock production has become the biggest Bollywood grosser of the year, beating Akshay Kumar's Sky Force.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava, based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fight against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, is set to dominate the box office in the coming days, thanks to its strong pre-sales for Monday.

Also Read | Chhaava gets new early morning and midnight shows in Maharashtra

Given the movie's historical context and Sambhaji's cult popularity in Maharashtra, Chhaava has continued to work wonders in the state, prompted exhibitors to add additional shows to meet the growing demand for the movie.

Other regions of India have also appreciated the movie, thanks to the ever-spreading word-of-mouth. On Sunday, Sacnilk said the contribution from the rest of the Indian market (excluding Maharashtra) was over 50 per cent.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3 Vicky Kaushal's movie saw another 31.08 per cent increase in earnings on Sunday, Day 3 of its release. According to Sacnilk, Chhaava earned ₹48.5 crore on Sunday alone, taking its total Indian box office collection to ₹116.5 crore.

Chhava, reportedly made with a budget of ₹130 crore, had a solid opening at the box office. According to Sacnilk, it collected ₹31 crore, marking the biggest opening of a Vicky Kaushal movie.

Also Read | Vicky’s FIRST reaction as Chhaava movie becomes his biggest opener in lead role

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, minted ₹18.4 crore overseas by the third day of its release.