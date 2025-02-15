Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama sees massive opening on Valentine’s Day

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal's Bollywood film, Chhaava, hit theaters on February 14 and saw massive opening day collection. The historical drama, centered around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, earned an impressive ₹31 crore on its opening day, Friday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.com.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 1 According to Sacnilk.com, the film had an an overall occupancy of 42.02 percent in Hindi language on its opening day. Speaking of city-wise occupany, Pune witnessed 79.75 percent occupany, followed by Mumbai at 62.50 percent. Hyderabad saw an occupany of 56.75 percent, Chennai at 35.50 percent, Bengaluru at 34.75 percent.

The film also marks Vicky Kaushal's biggest opening day collection so far. Accoridng to Bollywood Hungama report, Bad Newz in 2024 collected ₹8.62 crore, Sam Bahadur recorded ₹5.75 crore on Day 1, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opened at ₹5.49 crore, BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship at ₹5.10 crore, Uri – The Surgical Strike at ₹8.20 crore, Manmarziyaan at ₹3.52 crore, Raazi at ₹7.53.

Chhaava movie review Chhaava has received a positive response from audiences online with some praised Vicky Kaushal's performance while some found the last 20 minutes impactful. Some viewers highly recommended watching it in theaters, citing its patriotic theme, compelling storytelling, and strong performances as highlights.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave 4.5 star rating out of 5 and in a post on X called the movie spectacular. "Blends history, emotions, passion, patriotism, and action with finesse... #VickyKaushal is terrific, cementing his stature as one of the finest actors of his generation... #LaxmanUtekar triumphs as a storyteller," the post reads.

About Chhaava Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal in the role of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj while Rashmika Mandanna plays the character of Maharani Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna portrays the role of Aurangzeb. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is set against the backdrop of the Maratha Empire and chronicles the life of the valiant king, focusing on his reign and struggles. The Bollywood film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films.