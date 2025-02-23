Chhaava Box Office collection Day 10: Despite a conventional story line, Vicky Kaushal's historic drama has been making waves at the Box Office. Although the movie performed tremendously well during its first weekend, the second week's earnings did not have the same momentum.

However, the Chhaava movie has managed to maintain a consistent performance in its day-t0-day earnings, collecting ₹316.18 crore India net, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. Speculations are now on the rise if the Vicky Kaushal starrer movie will enter the ₹400 crore club.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 10 On the second Sunday, the Chhaava movie minted a total of ₹29.43 crore, as of 7:30 pm, shows data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk. On Saturday, Chhaava had earned ₹44 crore.

Chhaava movie's earnings on second weekend

Although these figures are significantly high as compared to other recent releases, such as Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar, Chhaava had earned more money during the first weekend.

On the first Saturday, Chhaava had earned ₹37 crore, while on the first Sunday the film had earned ₹48.5 crore.

Praises pour in for Chhaava Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Chhaava' stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Divya Dutta.

Also Read | Chhaava sees drop in earnings, mints THIS amount on Friday

With the audience showing a strong interest in the historical drama about Sambhaji Maharaj's life, Vicky took to Instagram on Saturday to express his heartfelt gratitude for their abundant love.

Sharing a still from the film, Vicky wrote, “No more an 'Unsung' Hero! Thank you everyone... Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj ki Jai.”

Vicky's Kaushal's 'Chhaava' also garnered a shout out from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.