Chhaava Box Office collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal’s historic movie sees dip on second Sunday, will it earn ₹400 cr?

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated23 Feb 2025, 07:59 PM IST
Chhaava Box Office collection Day 10: Despite a conventional story line, Vicky Kaushal's historic drama has been making waves at the Box Office. Although the movie performed tremendously well during its first weekend, the second week's earnings did not have the same momentum.

However, the Chhaava movie has managed to maintain a consistent performance in its day-t0-day earnings, collecting 316.18 crore India net, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. Speculations are now on the rise if the Vicky Kaushal starrer movie will enter the 400 crore club.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 10

On the second Sunday, the Chhaava movie minted a total of 29.43 crore, as of 7:30 pm, shows data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk. On Saturday, Chhaava had earned 44 crore.

Chhaava movie’s earnings on second weekend

Although these figures are significantly high as compared to other recent releases, such as Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar, Chhaava had earned more money during the first weekend.

On the first Saturday, Chhaava had earned 37 crore, while on the first Sunday the film had earned 48.5 crore.

Praises pour in for Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Chhaava' stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Divya Dutta.

With the audience showing a strong interest in the historical drama about Sambhaji Maharaj's life, Vicky took to Instagram on Saturday to express his heartfelt gratitude for their abundant love.

Sharing a still from the film, Vicky wrote, “No more an 'Unsung' Hero! Thank you everyone... Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj ki Jai.”

Vicky's Kaushal's 'Chhaava' also garnered a shout out from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More about Chhaava

Chhaava also features Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai. The film, which is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, features a score and soundtrack album by AR Rahman.

First Published:23 Feb 2025, 07:59 PM IST
