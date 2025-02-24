Chhaava Box Office collection Day 10: The Bollywood movie starring Vicky Kaushal has been making waves at the Box Office ever since its release. The historic drama has come long way after surpassing the actor's previous highest grossing film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. On Sunday, Chhaava's Box Office Collection fell slightly behind the movie's otherwise merry run, as it registered 9.09 percent dip in Day 10 collection.

Sharing a still from the film on Instagram, 36-year-old Vicky Kaushal wrote, “No more an 'Unsung' Hero! Thank you everyone... Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj ki Jai.”

Suggesting that second Saturday numbers have astonished everyone, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, 'CHHAAVA' IS A BOXOFFICE TSUNAMI... #Chhaava unleashes its power and fury on its second Saturday, sees 83.52% growth... Records the SECOND HIGHEST *second Saturday* numbers of all time... Yes, you read it right!"

He added, “That's not all, the *second Saturday* numbers of #Chhaava are higher than its *first Saturday* - a rare and remarkable achievement.”

In another post on X, Taran Adarsh declared that Chhaava's collection stood close to AlluArjun's Pushpa 2 on second Saturday. The former minted ₹44.10 crore net in India while the latter collected ₹46.50 crore on second Saturday.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 10 Vicky Kaushal movie collected ₹40 crore net in India on February 23, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. In the first week Chhaava raked in ₹219.25 crore net in India, making a ten-day total of ₹326.75 crore net. During the second weekend, Chhaava netted ₹84 crore while in the first weekend it made ₹85.5 crore.

This impressive weekend collection comes after PM Modi lauded Chhaava for portraying bravery of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj during the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi on Friday.