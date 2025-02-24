Chhaava Box Office collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal’s movie mints ₹84 crore over weekend after PM Modi hurled praises

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal's film is showing strong performance at the box office. The movie saw significant growth on second Saturday, but earnings dropped 9.09 percent on Sunday.

Fareha Naaz
Updated24 Feb 2025, 07:36 AM IST
Chhaava Box Office collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal starrer film’s second Saturday collection saw remarkable growth, outpacing its first Saturday.(Screengrabs from YouTube/Maddock Films)

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 10: The Bollywood movie starring Vicky Kaushal has been making waves at the Box Office ever since its release. The historic drama has come long way after surpassing the actor's previous highest grossing film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. On Sunday, Chhaava's Box Office Collection fell slightly behind the movie's otherwise merry run, as it registered 9.09 percent dip in Day 10 collection.

Sharing a still from the film on Instagram, 36-year-old Vicky Kaushal wrote, “No more an 'Unsung' Hero! Thank you everyone... Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj ki Jai.”

Suggesting that second Saturday numbers have astonished everyone, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, 'CHHAAVA' IS A BOXOFFICE TSUNAMI... #Chhaava unleashes its power and fury on its second Saturday, sees 83.52% growth... Records the SECOND HIGHEST *second Saturday* numbers of all time... Yes, you read it right!"

He added, “That's not all, the *second Saturday* numbers of #Chhaava are higher than its *first Saturday* - a rare and remarkable achievement.”

In another post on X, Taran Adarsh declared that Chhaava's collection stood close to AlluArjun's Pushpa 2 on second Saturday. The former minted 44.10 crore net in India while the latter collected 46.50 crore on second Saturday.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 10

Vicky Kaushal movie collected 40 crore net in India on February 23, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. In the first week Chhaava raked in 219.25 crore net in India, making a ten-day total of 326.75 crore net. During the second weekend, Chhaava netted 84 crore while in the first weekend it made 85.5 crore.

This impressive weekend collection comes after PM Modi lauded Chhaava for portraying bravery of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj during the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi on Friday.

Chhaava Worldwide Collection

Laxman Utekar helmed Chhaava did a business of 50 crore gross in the overseas market within nine days and collected 343.35 crore gross in the domestic market during the same period. This brings worldwide earnings to 393.35 crore gross until Day 9.

 

First Published:24 Feb 2025, 07:36 AM IST
