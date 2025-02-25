Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 11: Vicky Kaushal’s movie drops nearly 55% in earnings on Monday

PM Modi praised Chhaava for its portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s bravery and valour.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 11: Vicky Kaushal's historical movie, which recently received a special mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech, saw a massive 55 per cent dip in its earnings on Monday, the 11th day of its theatrical release.

The movie witnessed a whopping 87 per cent uptick on Saturday, a day after PM Modi praised it for its portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's bravery and valour.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fight against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 11

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Vicky Kaushal's movie witnessed a 54.45 per cent slump on Monday, earning merely 18.22 crore on Day 11 of its release.

However, this is not the first big dip the movie has witnessed. Chhaava saw a similar over 50 per cent slump on its first Monday. However, the movie regained momentum and took the box office by storm.

Chhaava, reportedly made with a budget of 130 crore, broke even and has already earned 345.07 crore within 11 days of its release, reported Sacnilk.

To break even, a movie typically needs to earn twice its production cost.

Chhaava surpasses other period dramas

Despite the Monday slump, Chhaava surpassed other historical releases like Kesari and Tanhaji.

Akshay Kumar starrer film Kesari minted 155.70 crore during its theatrical run, while Tanhaji earned 279.60 crore India net.

Considering the hype, Chhaava would likely cross the 400 crore mark soon, surpassing the combined box office collection of Tanhaji and Kesari.

Chhaava controversy

Chhaava became the centre of controversy after the release of its trailer over a dance sequence that showed Vicky Kaushal, in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, performing a Lezim dance with Rashmika Mandann, who plays the role of his wife Maharani Yesubai.

Reacting to the backlash, director Laxman Utekar confirmed that the historic film will not feature Sambhaji Maharaj performing a Lezim dance with his wife.

