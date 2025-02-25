Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 12: The Vicky Kauhsal-starrer film performed well at the box office and earned nearly ₹345.25 crore in India after 11 days of release. On Day 12, Chhaava has earned around ₹4.59 crore in India so far.

Along with Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the film stars Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Varun Buddhadev, Vineet Kumar Singh, Santosh Juvekar, Alok Nath, Somaji Pradeep Rawat, and Kiran Karmarkar in prominent roles.

Chhaava earned ₹31 crore on its opening day and saw high footfalls for the morning show compared to other recent releases, including Akshay Kumar's Sky Force and Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar.

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has surpassed the earnings of Kesari and Tanhaji, two recent Bollywood historical movie releases.

Chhaava minted ₹6 crore more than Tanhaji's ₹15 crore on its opening day. Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, collected nearly ₹21.06 crore on the first day of release.

Following the success of the film, Vicky Kaushal thanked all his fans for the film's success.

Grateful to each and every one of you for celebrating the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, said Vicky Kaushal in a post on Instagram.

“Aapke pyaar ne #Chhaava ko sachmuch Zinda kar diya!!! All your messages, calls… all the videos you all are sharing of your experience of watching CHHAAVA… I’m seeing it all… taking it all in. Thank you for all your love… Grateful to each and every one of you for celebrating the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,” Vicky wrote.

