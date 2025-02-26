Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13: As Vicky Kaushal continues to fly high in the success of Chhaava, the Laxman Utekar film has now entered the ₹500 crore club worldwide.

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, minted approximately ₹435 crore in India and around ₹75 crore overseas. Currently, its total worldwide earnings stand at ₹510 crore in just 12 days, as per the portal.

Chhaava officially became the first Indian movie of 2025 to cross the 500 crores gross collection. It is also the first 500 crores worldwide grosser for Vicky Kaushal, surpassing his previous highest-grossing film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. Uri had minted ₹342 crore worldwide.

Chaava Chhaava is based on the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. Actor Rashmika Mandanna is also a part of the film and plays his wife, Yesubai.

It also features Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles.

The film is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Chhaava

Chhaava marked Vicky and Laxman's reunion. The duo had previously worked in 2023's romantic-comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Following the success of the film, Chhaava will now be released in Telugu. The news was shared by Maddock Films. The Telugu version will be released on March 7.

Besides ruling the box office in India and overseas, the film also received a shout-out from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi, PM Modi praised Maharashtra's significant contribution to both Marathi and Hindi cinema.

He mentioned how Chhaava, based on the life of the Maratha ruler, has gained nationwide appreciation, and added, “Ye Maharashtra aur Mumbai hi hai jisne Marathi filmon ke saath-saath, Hindi cinema ko ye unchai di hai. Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai. (Maharashtra and Mumbai have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films, and Chhaava is making waves these days.)”