Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 13: Vicky Kaushal movie to topple Padmaavat’s highest-grosser title, crosses ₹500 cr

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 13: Vicky Kaushal's period drama has been dominating the box office since its debut on the big screen on February 14. On the day Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai declared that the Hindi film ‘Chhaava’ tax-free in Chhattisgarh, the movie witnessed 24.32 per cent uptick in its collection.

While making the major announcement on February 26, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, “Chhava' is not just a film; it is a tribute to our historical traditions, courage, and self-respect. Every citizen should watch it to understand the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,” ANI reported. Earlier, the historic drama was made tax free in Madhya Pradesh and later Goa followed suit on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary.

According to Sacnilk, Vicky Kaushal starrer movie became the first Indian movie of 2025 to cross ₹500 crores gross collection in 12 days and is one of the fastest Hindi language films to achieve the milestone. Chhaava is on the track to topple Deepika Padukone's movie Padmaavat's highest-grossing historical epic title at the Indian box office and become the biggest Indian grosser globally in this genre.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 13 Laxman Utekar directorial movie collected ₹23 crore net in India on Wednesday, February 26, Sacnilk reported. This brings 13-day run domestic earnings to total to ₹386.25 crore net.

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Considering Chhaava's blockbuster performance at the worldwide box office, the movie amassed ₹509.75 crore gross in the global business in 12 days. A total of ₹75 crore gross collection comes from overseas market while ₹434.75 crore gross comes from domestic business.

Production house Maddock Films in a post on Instagram story suggested that the movie crossed ₹372.84 crores net in India within twelve days at the box office.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 12

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Chhaava is expected to step into the coveted ₹400 crore club in India on Thursday, Day 14.

In a post on X, he stated, “#Chhaava remains rock-solid, collecting close to ₹ 20 cr on second Tuesday [Day 12]... In fact, Tuesday [Day 12] saw a marginal increase compared to Monday [Day 11], with evening and night shows showing solid occupancy.”