Chhaava Box Office collection Day 14: Vicky Kaushal's historic drama has been dominating the box office since its debut on the big screens on February 14. Although there have been slight dips, the movie has maintained its merry run.

The Chhaava movie has amassed ₹392 crore India net, as of 6pm on Thursday, shows early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. The figure is likely to shoot up to ₹400 crore by the end of the day.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 14 Although Chhaava's India net collection has been impressive, a glimpse at the Day 14 Box Office collection reveals a dip in the earnings.

On Thursday (Day 14), Chhaava managed to earn only ₹5.75 crore, as per data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk. This figure falls short of the previous day earnings by over 50 per cent, when the movie minted ₹44 crore- ₹23 crore on an average, on a daily basis.

What film experts said about Chhaava According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Chhaava is expected to step into the coveted ₹400 crore club in India on Thursday, Day 14.

Given the gloomy earnings on Day 14, whether the analyst's prediction about Chhaava turns out to be true, remains to be seen.

Chhaava worldwide Box Office collection Despite the slump in its domestic earnings, Chhaava has maintained a steady run in the worldwide Box office collection.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, has earned approximately ₹75 crore overseas, on Day 13. The movie's total worldwide earnings have reached ₹510 crore in just 12 days, according to the portal.

Chhaava marked the reunion of Vicky Kaushal and director Laxman Utekar, who had previously collaborated on the 2023 romantic-comedy ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.