Chhaava Box Office collection Day 14: Vicky Kaushal movie refuses to slow down, mints THIS amount

  • Chhaava Box Office collection Day 14: Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava continues to perform well at the box office. Here's a look at the Day 14 earnings

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated27 Feb 2025, 06:38 PM IST
Advertisement
Chhaava Box Office collection Day 14: Vicky Kaushal movie refuses to slow down, mints THIS amount(Screengrabs from YouTube/Maddock Films)

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 14: Vicky Kaushal's historic drama has been dominating the box office since its debut on the big screens on February 14. Although there have been slight dips, the movie has maintained its merry run.

The Chhaava movie has amassed 392 crore India net, as of 6pm on Thursday, shows early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. The figure is likely to shoot up to 400 crore by the end of the day.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 14

Although Chhaava's India net collection has been impressive, a glimpse at the Day 14 Box Office collection reveals a dip in the earnings.

Advertisement
Also Read | Chhaava Worldwide BO Day 12: Will Vicky Kaushal’s movie cross ₹500 crore mark?

On Thursday (Day 14), Chhaava managed to earn only 5.75 crore, as per data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk. This figure falls short of the previous day earnings by over 50 per cent, when the movie minted 44 crore- 23 crore on an average, on a daily basis.

What film experts said about Chhaava

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Chhaava is expected to step into the coveted 400 crore club in India on Thursday, Day 14.

Also Read | Chhaava BO collection Day 10: Will Vicky Kaushal’s reach the 400 cr club?

Given the gloomy earnings on Day 14, whether the analyst's prediction about Chhaava turns out to be true, remains to be seen.

Chhaava worldwide Box Office collection

Despite the slump in its domestic earnings, Chhaava has maintained a steady run in the worldwide Box office collection.

Advertisement

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, has earned approximately 75 crore overseas, on Day 13. The movie's total worldwide earnings have reached 510 crore in just 12 days, according to the portal.

Chhaava marked the reunion of Vicky Kaushal and director Laxman Utekar, who had previously collaborated on the 2023 romantic-comedy ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava mints THIS amount, crosses ₹300 crore mark in week 1

Following the film's success, Chhaava will now be released in Telugu. Maddock Films announced that the Telugu version is set to be released on March 7.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentChhaava Box Office collection Day 14: Vicky Kaushal movie refuses to slow down, mints THIS amount
First Published:27 Feb 2025, 06:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App