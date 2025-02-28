Chhaava Box Office collection Day 14: Vicky Kaushal’s first ₹500 crore worldwide grosser sees 49.26% drop

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 14: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is running strong at the box office. However, its collection dropped 49.26 percent on Thursday. This comes a day after it collected ₹23 crore net in India and 24.32 marked percent uptick, Sacnilk reported.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 14 Laxman Utekar directorial movie collected ₹178.67 crore net in week 2 marking 18.51 percent dip in earnings as compared with week 1. The Bollywood movie produced by Maddock Films, collected ₹11.67 crore net in India on Day 14, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Advertisement

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 13

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Sacnilk revealed that the movie grossed ₹540.35 crore worldwide during its fourteen-day run in theatres. These numbers take into account overseas earnings of ₹78 crore gross and India gross of ₹462.35 crore.

Notably, Chhaava is ruling the box office as it became the first Indian movie of 2025 to cross 500 crores gross collection in the global market within 12-day run. This makes the historical action drama the fastest Hindi language movie to achieve this milestone.

Advertisement

So far, Chhaava is the biggest Indian grosser of the year which earned almost double of Sankranthiki Vasthunam's collection. Sankranthiki Vasthunam is the second biggest Indian grosser of 2025 that amassed over ₹250 crores at the worldwide box office.

This remarkable feat comes after the movie was made tax free in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Goa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the historic drama for its portrayal of the bravery and valour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Chhaava may soon topple Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat record to emerge as the highest-grossing historical epic at the Indian box office. Vicky Kaushal's movie may surpass Padmaavat's ₹571.98 crore gross worldwide collection this week. For Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava is his first ₹500 crores worldwide grosser, the second highest grosser being URI: The Surgical Strike that collected ₹342 crores.