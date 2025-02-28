Chhaava Box Office collection Day 15: Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava continues to make history with his box office earnings in India and worldwide. As per the latest update by film industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has now crossed the ₹400 crore mark in its second week. Previously, the film had entered the prestigious ₹500 crore club with its worldwide earnings.

Chhaava box office day 15 As per the portal, Chhaava has minted ₹6.23 crore on its 15th day since release. While this is a dip of nearly 50%, the total collection of the film now stands at ₹405.73 till 6pm Friday. On Thursday, Chhaava earned ₹13.25 crore.

The film has now become the 14th highest-grossing film in India. It surpassed major box office hits in India, including Aamir Khan's Dangal which minted ₹387.38 crore, as per a report of Times of India.

Chhaava predicted to cross ₹ 500 crore in India Meanwhile film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “The victory march continues... #Chhaava maintains its sensational run, and its impressive Week 2 biz is clear proof of its unstoppable momentum... It stands tall among the biggest hits of the #Hindi film industry. The all-important question is: what will be #Chhaava's *lifetime biz*?... Too early to predict, honestly... While the ₹ 500 cr mark is easily achievable, Week 3 trends will determine whether it can cross ₹ 600 cr. One major advantage for #Chhaava is that it faces no significant competition until #Sikandar arrives on #Eid. #Chhaava [Week 2] Fri 24.03 cr, Sat 44.10 cr, Sun 41.10 cr, Mon 19.10 cr, Tue 19.23 cr, Wed 25.02 cr, Thu 13.60 cr. Total: ₹ 411.46 cr (sic).”

Chhaava Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar. The period drama tells the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. In the film, Vicky essayed the role of the Maratha ruler. It also features Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai.

The film was recently made tax-free in Chhattisgarh by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The announcement was made during a media interaction following the Rajim Kumbh celebrations.