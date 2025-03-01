Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 15: Even though Vicky Kaushal's historical movie saw a 17 per cent dip in its earnings in its second week in theatres, Chhaava, according to Koimoi, has created history with back-to-back highest-week collections in Bollywood.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava, a massive hit in India, earned ₹180.25 crore in its second week. This was 17.79 per cent less than what it made in its first week— ₹219.25 crore.

However, with its February 28 earnings of ₹13.42 crore, Chhaava beat Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which had earned ₹12.50 crore on its third Friday, to steal the Number 1 spot of third-highest Friday collections in Hindi cinema.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 15: According to Sacnilk's data, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer earned ₹13.42 crore at the Indian box office on Friday, Day 15.

With this, the movie has earned a total of ₹413.34 crore during its 15-day theatre run.

Chhaava has now become the 14th highest-grossing film in India. According to a Times of India report, it surpassed major box office hits in India, including Aamir Khan's Dangal, which minted ₹387.38 crore.

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15: According to Sacnilk, Chhaava, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, earned ₹71 crore overseas, while its gross collection in India stood at ₹478.1 crore.

Chhaava has earned a total of ₹549.1 crore worldwide by Friday, the end of Day 15 of its release.

About Chhaava Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, is based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fight against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

In the movie, Vicky Kaushal plays the Maratha ruler while Rashmika Mandanna plays Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna plays Aurangzeb in Chhaava.

Chhaava recently received a special mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.