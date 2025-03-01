Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 15: Vicky Kaushal’s movie’s earnings dip 17% in week 2 but create history with...

Chhaava beat Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to be Number 1 on the list of third-highest Friday collections in Hindi cinema.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated1 Mar 2025, 10:02 AM IST
Chhaava has earned ₹549.1 crore worldwide by Friday

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 15: Even though Vicky Kaushal's historical movie saw a 17 per cent dip in its earnings in its second week in theatres, Chhaava, according to Koimoi, has created history with back-to-back highest-week collections in Bollywood.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava, a massive hit in India, earned 180.25 crore in its second week. This was 17.79 per cent less than what it made in its first week— 219.25 crore.

However, with its February 28 earnings of 13.42 crore, Chhaava beat Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which had earned 12.50 crore on its third Friday, to steal the Number 1 spot of third-highest Friday collections in Hindi cinema.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 15:

According to Sacnilk's data, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer earned 13.42 crore at the Indian box office on Friday, Day 15.

With this, the movie has earned a total of 413.34 crore during its 15-day theatre run.

Chhaava has now become the 14th highest-grossing film in India. According to a Times of India report, it surpassed major box office hits in India, including Aamir Khan's Dangal, which minted 387.38 crore.

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15:

According to Sacnilk, Chhaava, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, earned 71 crore overseas, while its gross collection in India stood at 478.1 crore.

Chhaava has earned a total of 549.1 crore worldwide by Friday, the end of Day 15 of its release.

About Chhaava

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, is based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fight against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

In the movie, Vicky Kaushal plays the Maratha ruler while Rashmika Mandanna plays Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna plays Aurangzeb in Chhaava.

Chhaava recently received a special mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

“Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai. (Chhaava is making headlines everywhere right now),” PM Modi had said at a gathering.

 

First Published:1 Mar 2025, 10:02 AM IST
